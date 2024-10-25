Blinkit Introduces Buying With EMI Option Amid Festive Season

Zomato’s quick commerce arm Blinkit has introduced the EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) option on the app. This move is aimed at improving affordability for the customers.

The option is applicable for orders above Rs 2,999.

“We have introduced buying with EMI on Blinkit! EMI options will be applicable on all orders above ₹2,999 (except orders that contain gold and silver coins). We believe this will improve affordability and enable better financial planning for our customers," said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder of Blinkit.