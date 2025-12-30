Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Steps Down After A Year; Likely To Rejoin Flipkart

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria has moved on in about a year since assuming his executive role. Kapooria had taken over the role of the CFO at Blinkit in October 2024. Sources tell NDTV Profit that he is likely to rejoin Blinkit.

Blinkit had appointed Kapooria as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after a significant gap, marking the first time the company had a full-time designated CFO since Amit Sachdeva’s departure. Sachdeva served as CFO and head of finance from 2019 to 2022 before leaving the firm.

Kapooria was with Flipkart as their Vice President of Business Finance, in his second stint with the Walmart-owned company, between August 2020 and October 2024. Sources tell NDTV Profit that he is likely to rejoin the e-commerce platform.

Under Kapooria, Zomato had completed a Rs 8,500 crore QIP. Sources add that the possible setting for Kapooria's move includes Flipkart's potential upcoming IPO.

Additionally, the quick commerce space has been heating up with Swiggy's Rs 10,000 crore fundraise and Zepto's confidential DRHP filing.