Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Steps Down After A Year; Likely To Rejoin Flipkart
Kapooria had taken over the role of the CFO at Blinkit in October 2024.
Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria has moved on in about a year since assuming his executive role. Kapooria had taken over the role of the CFO at Blinkit in October 2024. Sources tell NDTV Profit that he is likely to rejoin Blinkit.
Blinkit had appointed Kapooria as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after a significant gap, marking the first time the company had a full-time designated CFO since Amit Sachdeva’s departure. Sachdeva served as CFO and head of finance from 2019 to 2022 before leaving the firm.
Kapooria was with Flipkart as their Vice President of Business Finance, in his second stint with the Walmart-owned company, between August 2020 and October 2024. Sources tell NDTV Profit that he is likely to rejoin the e-commerce platform.
Under Kapooria, Zomato had completed a Rs 8,500 crore QIP. Sources add that the possible setting for Kapooria's move includes Flipkart's potential upcoming IPO.
Additionally, the quick commerce space has been heating up with Swiggy's Rs 10,000 crore fundraise and Zepto's confidential DRHP filing.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa saying that the quick commerce sector is 'hurtling toward a shakeout'.
He added that a growth model built on relentless fundraising is reaching its limits. As access to fresh capital tightens, companies will soon have to confront how long they can continue absorbing steep losses before shifting toward sustainable, profit-focused strategies.
Global investors such as SoftBank Group Corp., Temasek Holdings Pte., and several Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have pumped billions into the quick-commerce sector, turning it into one of the world’s most closely watched experiments in ultra-fast deliveries. However, similar ventures in the US, Europe, and other parts of Asia have already collapsed, highlighting the challenges of sustaining this model.
Investor sentiment remains cautious even as funding requirements continue to rise. Swiggy Ltd., Blinkit’s smaller rival, is planning a $110 crore billion share sale barely a year after its $130 crore market debut — at nearly the same valuation as its IPO.