Blinkit Beats Instamart, Zepto In Quick-Commerce As Swiggy Overtakes Zomato In Food Delivery: BoFA

The study also points to elevated multi-app behaviour. A majority of users continue to rely on more than one quick-commerce service: 53% reported using Blinkit, 48% use Flipkart Minutes, 45% use Amazon, while Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are used by 43% and 41% of respondents, respectively. This suggests that consumers are mixing and matching platforms based on availability, pricing and delivery experience.

Grocery remains the core use case driving quick-commerce adoption. A total 40% of users said they use these platforms for full-month grocery shopping, while 37% rely on them for unplanned or impulse purchases.

Delivery speed is critical for 35% of respondents, and 22% said they are primarily drawn by discounted offers. For Blinkit and Zepto users, both monthly stock-up and unplanned purchases are key drivers, while Swiggy Instamart appears more bent toward impulse and top-up shopping.