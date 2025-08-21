‘Blanket Ban On Real Money Games Could Stifle Innovation’: Opinion Trading Platform Probo On Gaming Bill

Leading skill gaming platform, Probo, on Thursday responded to the newly introduced ‘Online Gaming Bill’, warning against a blanket ban on real-money games (RMGs). It stated that such a move by the government could unintentionally limit the sector’s potential and stifle innovation.

While the company termed the intent to create regulatory clarity as a step in the right direction, Probo urged the government to adopt more balanced rules and formal recognition of opinion trading.

“Probo emphasises that a more balanced regulatory approach would better safeguard consumers, generate sustainable tax revenues, create jobs and prevent the migration of users to unregulated platforms,” the leading opinion trading platform said in a press release.

The gaming company also noted its continued support for fair growth, consumer protection and digital progress through smart regulation. “The bill paves the way for faster adoption of e-sports and online social games, facilitates the creation of a central regulatory authority, and ensures a level playing field while accelerating the segment’s contributions to India’s fast-growing digital economy,” the gaming platform said.