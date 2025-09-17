BlackBuck’s Bengaluru Exit Prompts Vizag Invite; Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw React
Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh Nara has invited BlackBuck co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji to relocate his company's office in Vizag on Wednesday. The digital trucking company BlackBuck is moving out of its Bellandur office in Bengaluru, off Outer Ring Road, after nine years of operations due to 'potholes'.
"Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM," he wrote on X.
Following BlackBuck co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji's post on X, industry leaders including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have called for an urgent intervention from the Karnataka government to improve the city’s infrastructure, as Bengaluru continues to struggle with persistent pothole and traffic woes.
In a post on X former Infosys CFO Pai, wrote "Big big failure of governance in Bengaluru." He tagged Bengaluru Development Minister and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and said, "Please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene."
Biocon founder Mazumdar-Shaw reacted by re-posting Pai's post on X. "This is serious. Emergency measures needed to fix these issues," wrote Shaw on X.
Earlier on Sept. 16, BlackBuck co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji shared on X, that the company to move out of its ORR (Bellandur) 'office + home' for the last 9 years. The co-founder gave background for the decision, as the average commute for his colleagues shot up to over 1.5 hours one way.
"Roads are full of potholes & dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years," he wrote.
Bellandur was one of Bengaluru's first localities to see rapid growth in office and residential spaces, becoming home to global IT giants. However, it is notorious for broken roads, clogged drains, and crumbling infrastructure. Despite generating the highest revenue for the city's civic body, this locality continues to suffer from poor infrastructure.