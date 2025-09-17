BlackBuck’s Bengaluru Exit Prompts Vizag Invite; Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw React

Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh Nara has invited BlackBuck co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji to relocate his company's office in Vizag on Wednesday. The digital trucking company BlackBuck is moving out of its Bellandur office in Bengaluru, off Outer Ring Road, after nine years of operations due to 'potholes'.

"Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM," he wrote on X.

Following BlackBuck co-founder, Rajesh Yabaji's post on X, industry leaders including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have called for an urgent intervention from the Karnataka government to improve the city’s infrastructure, as Bengaluru continues to struggle with persistent pothole and traffic woes.