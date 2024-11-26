Black Friday Sale 2024: Check Date, Time, Top Deals on Amazon, Flipkart, H&M And Apple

The Black Friday Sale, which happens every year across the world including India, is here again. The annual sales extravaganza, which started in the United States, has now become a common practice in most countries.

If you are a fan of amazing deals on everything, from apparels to gadgets, this is the best time to shop as many top brands across India are going to offer huge discounts.

Here is everything you need to know about the Black Friday Sale 2024 and which brands and companies are providing the top discounts.