Black Friday Sale 2024: Check Date, Time, Top Deals on Amazon, Flipkart, H&M And Apple
Here is everything about the Black Friday Sale 2024 and which brands and companies are providing the top discounts.
The Black Friday Sale, which happens every year across the world including India, is here again. The annual sales extravaganza, which started in the United States, has now become a common practice in most countries.
If you are a fan of amazing deals on everything, from apparels to gadgets, this is the best time to shop as many top brands across India are going to offer huge discounts.
Here is everything you need to know about the Black Friday Sale 2024 and which brands and companies are providing the top discounts.
What Is The Black Friday Sale?
The Black Friday Sale originated in the United States, with sales starting the day after Thanksgiving. This marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping period. The annual shopping event originated in Philadelphia during the 1960s.
Over time, the much-awaited annual shopping spree spread across the globe. In India too, the Black Friday Sale has now become an annual practice by many top brands and ecommerce players.
When Does The Black Friday Sale Start And End?
While many companies have already started their Black Friday Sale 2024 in India, several others are soon going to launch their deals. Black Friday 2024 falls on Nov. 29, following Thanksgiving day. The sale will extend till Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, if companies decide to follow the traditions. However, some companies extend their sale periods in India to boost business.
Top Brands Offering Black Friday Sale: Amazon, Flipkart, H&M And More
Amazon Black Friday Sale: Amazon's Black Friday Week 2024 has already gone live. The Black Friday Sale of Amazon will continue till Dec. 2, where you can buy a range of electronics at steal deals.
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Flipkart too has started its Black Friday Sale 2024 on its app and website from Nov. 24. The sale will continue till 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29. You can buy electronics at up to 80% off. Smartphones and other smart gadgets are also going on huge discounts.
Apple Black Friday Sale: Apple's Black Friday Sale will start on Nov. 29 and end on Dec. 2. Customers around the globe will be able to get gift cards of up to $200 with their purchases of iPhones, Mac, AirPods, AppleTV, and more.
Samsung Black Friday Sale: South Korean giant Samsung has announced its Black Friday Sale in India where Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at a discount of Rs 12,000. Cashbacks and discounts are also being offered on Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.
Tata Cliq Black Friday Sale: The Black Friday Sale of Tata Cliq will go live on Nov. 26 and end on Nov. 30. Grab your favourite fashion items at up to 85% discount from the sale.
H&M Black Friday Sale: H&M Black Friday Sale will be live from Nov. 29, with special deals running throughout the Black Friday week.
Nykaa Pink Friday Sale: Nykaa Pink Friday Sale, a twist to the traditional Black Friday Sale, went live on Nov. 22. The platform is offering up to 60% discounts on a range of brands, including those in the luxury segments. The sale ends on Dec. 2.