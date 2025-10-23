Tata Trusts Moves To Reappoint Mehli Mistry As Lifetime Trustee

The matter had reached the government with the top brass of the Tata group, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

The government is understood to have told the two sides to resolve the issue amicably and not let their differences spill in the public, considering the significance of the Tata Group on India's economy.