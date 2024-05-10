Thermax Profit Rises 20% To Rs 188 Crore In January-March Quarter

ADVERTISEMENT
Thermax Ltd on Friday reported an over 20% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 188 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement.
Its consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 2,818.93 crore from Rs 2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The order booking for the quarter was 2% higher at Rs 2,309 crore as compared to Rs 2,254 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share for 2023-24. The proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.