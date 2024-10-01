Flexible Office Space Operators To Cross Portfolio Of 100 Million Sq Ft. By The End Of 2026

Vestian Chief Executive Officer Shrinivas Rao said, "Indian flexible office space operators are geared up to fulfil the requirements of large conglomerates. They have added 1.84 lakh seats within a year, reaching close to 1 million as of first half of 2024."

Around 48% of the pan-India flex stock is green-certified and 78% is in grade-A buildings to cater to environmentally conscious large Multi National Corporations, he added.