Retail Space Leasing in Top 8 Cities Drops 1% to 1.63 Million Sq Ft: Report

Realty firm Paras Buildtech Cheif Operational Officer Kunal Rishi said, "India's retail landscape is evolving rapidly. This demand reflects the rising aspirations of consumers, the expansion of organised retail, and the growing need for premium retail destinations across the country." With urbanisation set to reach nearly 40% by 2030, he said, the demand for modern, strategically located retail spaces is increasing to cater to evolving consumer preferences.