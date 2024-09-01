PVR INOX To Shut 70 Underperforming Screens, Eyeing Real Estate Monetisation

In terms of growth, they said the focus is to speed up expansion in underrepresented markets.

"Our company’s medium to long-term strategy will involve expanding the number of screens in South India due to the region’s high demand for films and comparatively low number of multiplexes in comparison to other regions. We estimate that approximately 40% of our total screen additions will come from South India," they said.

During the year, PVR INOX opened 130 new screens across 25 cinemas and also shut down 85 under-performing screens across 24 cinemas in line with its strategy of profitable growth.