Business NewsBusinessOla Electric Gears Up For Major Announcement On Makar Sankranti
ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Electric Gears Up For Major Announcement On Makar Sankranti

The timing of the announcement, aligned with Makar Sankranti – a festival that marks the sun's northward journey and symbolises new beginnings

09 Jan 2026, 03:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>More details are expected to be revealed at the event on January 14, the Bengaluru-based firm stated. (Photo: Ola Electric/Instagram)</p></div>
More details are expected to be revealed at the event on January 14, the Bengaluru-based firm stated. (Photo: Ola Electric/Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ola Electric on Friday said it is set to make a significant announcement on Jan 14, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti, hinting at a major milestone in India's energy revolution.

The electric vehicle and energy solutions company teased the upcoming event on its social media platforms with a cryptic post that read, "2026 This Makar Sankranti, as the sun's position moves north, we will move to the next chapter of India's energy revolution. More on January 14th. Stay tuned!"

The timing of the announcement, aligned with Makar Sankranti – a festival that marks the sun's northward journey and symbolises new beginnings – suggests that Ola Electric is gearing up to unveil something transformative for India's clean energy landscape.

The cryptic reference to "the next chapter" is expected to signal a significant expansion or breakthrough in the company's mission to accelerate India's transition to sustainable energy solutions.

More details are expected to be revealed at the event on January 14, the Bengaluru-based firm stated.

ALSO READ

Ola Electric Receives Government Approval For 4680 Bharat Cell Powered Roadster X+ Bike
Opinion
Ola Electric Receives Government Approval For 4680 Bharat Cell Powered Roadster X+ Bike
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT