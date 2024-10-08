magicpin Crosses 1.5 lakh Daily Order Mark On ONDC

'In about 1.5 years, we have double-digit market share in major cities, with more than 10 per cent market share in key markets like Delhi or Bengaluru in terms of overall food delivery. We are thrilled with magicpin's success on ONDC, where we have reached 1.5 lakh daily orders for food delivery and logistics on the network,' magicpin CEO and Co-Founder Anshoo Sharma said.