Suzuki Motor To Invest Rs 70,000 Crore In India Over Next 5-6 years: Toshihiro Suzuki

Speaking at the event, Toshihiro Suzuki said, "Suzuki will invest over Rs 70,000 crore in India, over the next 5 to 6 years."

He further said, "Suzuki has proudly partnered in India's mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India's vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat."

Later, in an interaction with reporters, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said the investments would be for meeting the company's target of achieving 40 lakh units annually.