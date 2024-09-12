JSW Steel Consolidated Crude Steel Output Rises By 1% To 23.16 Lakh Tonnes

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW Steel Consolidated Crude Steel Output Rises By 1% To 23.16 Lakh Tonnes
From its India operations, the company produced 22.49 LT of steel in August, up 2% over 22.15 LT in the year-ago period.

12 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Stack of steel pipes. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Stack of steel pipes. (Photo: Unsplash)

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Thursday said its consolidated crude steel output in August rose marginally by 1% to 23.16 lakh tonnes .

The company's consolidated crude steel production was 22.86 LT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"Consolidated crude steel production grew by 1% year-on-year," it said.

"Monthly crude steel production was higher by two per cent year-on-year in the Indian operations with a capacity utilisation of 91%," it said.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.67 LT steel compared to 0.71 LT produced in August 2023.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, $24 billion JSW Group.

As one of India's leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defense, sports, and venture capital.

