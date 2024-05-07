Indian Bank Targets Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Digital Transactions: CEO

On the growth on deposits and advances, Jain exuded confidence that the bank would be able to post similar performance it achieved last year. "Last year, we said that the deposits will grow 8-10% and we have grown by 11% and likewise we have said that credit we will grow by 10-12% and we have grown by 13%. This time also we are saying deposits will grow 8-10% and credit 11-13%," he said.