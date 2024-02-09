HPCL To Commission Barmer Refinery By January 2025

"The 9 million tonne a year refinery is 76% mechanically complete and will be completed by year end or so. First product from the refinery will flow in December or January next year," HPCL director for refineries S Bharathan told reporters on the sidelines of India Energy Week here.

The project is part of India's target of having an installed capacity to turn 450 million tonne of crude oil into fuels such as petrol and diesel to meet the energy needs of the world's fastest growing major economy.