Knit Secures $1 Million In Seed Funding

Software-as-a-service startup Knit on Tuesday said it has secured funding of $1 million (about 8.3 crore) from Endiya Partners, Axilor Ventures and angel investors. The funds will be used to enhance the product capabilities and incorporate generative AI technologies to further streamline integration processes, the company said in a statement.
Knit said it will also use the capital to scale its customer base in the US market and beyond, under the vision of the 'Make in India and sell globally' motto.