Chemplast Sanmar Reports Rs 31 Crore Loss In Q2 FY24 Due To Challenges

Commenting on the financial performance, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar said, "The company reported a topline of Rs 2,138 crore for first half of Fiscal 2025 despite multiple headwinds. After a healthy performance in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 PVC prices resumed their volatile trajectory due to excessive dumping and witnessed a significant downturn during the September quarter." Revenue from operations during the quarter under review marginally went up to Rs 993 crore from Rs 988 crore recorded in the year ago period.