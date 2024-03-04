Cadila Pharma Introduces Vaccine For Seasonal Flu

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a vaccine to prevent influenza, a recurrent and widespread viral infection. The drug firm has introduced quadrivalent Cadiflu Tetra vaccine which has been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for use in adults and children. The new vaccine targets four strains of the influenza virus subtype –A and B, responsible for seasonal epidemics, the drug firm said in a statement.