IG Drones Rebrands As IG Defence, Ropes In Senior Retired Military Officials As Advisors

Drone maker IG Drones on Wednesday said it has rebranded as IG Defence to align with growth in the defence segment.

The company has roped in retired military officials as advisors to strengthen operational relevance, execution depth, and long-term capability development for the defence sector.

"IG Drones has rebranded as IG Defence, marking its shift from a drone-focused company to a full-spectrum defence technology organisation. The rebranding reflects the company's stated objective of building sovereign, reliable, and battle-ready defence systems designed specifically for India's future security requirements, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the company said in a statement.

The company has roped in former Director General of Infantry, Lt General Anil Kumar Samantara, for guidance on IG Defence's land systems and mission-critical platforms by bringing decades of experience in force modernisation, frontline operational planning, and indigenous defence procurement.

It has appointed former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lt General Anil Chait, to support the company's work on integrated and joint-operations-ready systems, drawing on his experience in tri-service coordination, theatre command planning, and national-level crisis management.

Former Indian Air Force fighter pilot and operational commander Air Commodore Rajendra N Gaekwad will advise the company on the development of aviation and autonomous systems, leveraging his background in aerospace modernisation, weapons induction, and future capability planning.