QCI Launches QR-Coded Mark Of Quality For Labs, Hospitals, MSMEs

A single, paperless, modular one-stop accreditation platform will be launched to replace multiple accreditation portals, it said.

24 Dec 2025, 09:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
QCI launches QR coded mark of quality. (Image: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Quality Council of India (QCI), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Wednesday said it has launched a QR-coded mark of quality to enable citizens to know their laboratory, hospital, and MSME, ensuring full disclosure and eliminating fake certificates.

It also said they are launching Quality Setu, a secure ticket-based system for time-bound grievance redressal andfeedback resolution.

A single, paperless, modular one-stop accreditation platform will be launched to replace multiple accreditation portals, it said.

