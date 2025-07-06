Borosil Renewables Files Application To Fold Up German Subsidiary; To Focus On Indian Solar Glass Market

Borosil Renewables has filed an application to wind up operations of its German subsidiary to sharpen focus on the Indian solar glass market with immense potential.

In a regulatory filing, Borosil Renewables Ltd said its material step-down subsidiary in Germany, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, has filed an application for the commencement of insolvency proceedings before the Insolvency Court at Cottbus, Germany, in accordance with the German Insolvency Code (InsO).

This decision was reached after a comprehensive assessment of market conditions, financial viability, and long-term strategic priorities.

"The challenges for GMB began with slide in demand for German made solar panels, when faced with the precipitous drop in prices by Chinese manufacturers of solar panels, who have engaged in large scale dumping in the European market, using predatory pricing.

"Despite the alarms sounded by the German solar module manufacturers seeking protection against such dumping, policy responses to date have been insufficient," the filing said.

Lack of meaningful protective measures by the authorities concerned has led to the shutdown of major solar module manufacturers in Germany, with some of them filing for the commencement of insolvency proceedings.

Eventually, this resulted in the disappearance of the market demand for solar glass manufactured by GMB, causing substantial losses to GMB, which has affected the consolidated financials of the company, it said.

The company/GMB has approached the authorities concerned to get some quick measures in place.

GMB (capacity of 350 tonnes per day) was once a vital part of Borosil's global footprint, serving the European solar glass market. However, since the second half of 2023, the landscape changed dramatically.

A significant increase in low-cost solar panel imports from China created unprecedented pricing pressure, leading to a rapid decline in demand for German-made modules and, consequently, for locally produced solar glass. Lack of meaningful protective measures by the authorities has led to the shutdown of major solar module manufacturers in Germany, with some of them filing for the commencement of insolvency proceedings.