Bank Employees To Get 17% Annual Wage Hike; Five-Day Work Week Awaits Govt Approval

"Today marks a significant milestone for the #bankingindustry as IBA and #UFBU #AIBOA #AIBASM and #BKSM have signed the 9th Joint Note and 12th #Bipartite Settlement regarding #Wage Revision for Bank Officers and Employees, which will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022. @PIB_India #dfs," IBA Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said in a tweet.

For the retired employees, it was agreed that the monthly ex-gratia amount shall be paid in addition to the pension/family pension paid by the Public Sector Banks including SBI, to pensioners and family pensioners, who became eligible to draw pension on or before October 31, 2022, including those who retired on the said date.