Adani To Commission First Phase Of 4-Billion PVC Project By December 2026

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, is setting up a petrochemical cluster in Mundra in Gujarat. Within this cluster, it aims to set up a PVC plant with a capacity of 2 million tonne per annum, to be executed in phases, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The initial phase, with a capacity of 1 million tonne per annum, is slated for commissioning by Dec. 2026, they said.