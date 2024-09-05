Mumbai College Rejected Him, Adani Built $220 Billion Empire; Gets Call To Deliver Lecture At Same College

'Within two years, we had become the largest global trading house in the country. This is when I understood the combined value of both speed and scale,' he said. 'Thereafter, in 1994, we decided that it was time to go public, and Adani Exports, now known as Adani Enterprises, launched its IPO. The IPO was a strong success and underscored for me the importance of public markets.' Adani realised that to break the next set of boundaries, he would have to first start by challenging his own status quo and investing in assets to provide a solid foundation.