Birla Opus Paints CEO Rakshit Hargave Resigns

Birla Opus Paints, a Grasim Industries Ltd. arm, announced the resignation of chief executive officer Rakshit Hargave on Wednesday.

"(Hargave) has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Company and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subsequently the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today, have accepted his resignation and approved his request to exit the organisation from the close of business hours on Dec. 5, 2025," the exchange filing from the firm said.

Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will take over as CEO during the interim period while the board of directors finalises Hargave's successor.

Rakshit Hargave joined the company in November 2021 and was credited with having a significant role in the start-up stage of the Decorative Paints for Birla Opus and the initial scaling up of the business.

"He has helped build a high-performing team and in this four year phase, established six integrated manufacturing facilities, scaled distribution and supply chain networks nationwide," the filing said.