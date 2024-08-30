Birla Estates To Build A Sports Facility In Noida

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd. has signed an agreement to co-develop a land parcel covering 131 acres in Sector 150 Noida with LGCPL group, according to a press release in an exchange filing from BSE.

The project is subject to clearances from relevant authorities.

The proposed development will be located within an 'Integrated Sports City' and will feature a 50-plus-acre golf course and international-standard sports facilities.

The location is situated in Sector 150, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and near the Yamuna Expressway, facilitating easy access to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida.

"Noida will be the latest addition to the recent project announcements by Birla Estates, which also include new developments on Mathura Road in Delhi and two other projects in sector 31 and sector 71, Gurugram," the firm said in its press release.

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd. is a real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.

Shares of Century Textiles and Industries closed 1.82% lower at Rs 2,376.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.33% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.