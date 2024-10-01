Birla Estates Sells Properties Worth Rs 600 Crore In Bangalore

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd) said in a regulatory filing, "Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, has sold almost 95% of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about Rs 600 crore."

In the first phase of this project, the company had sold properties worth about Rs 500 crore.