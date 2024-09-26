Biocon Partners With Tabuk Pharma To Commercialise Its Diabetes Treatment Drug

Biocon Ltd. announced on Thursday that it has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Co. to commercialise its GLP-1 products for treating diabetes and chronic weight management in specific countries of the Middle East.

Under the agreement, Biocon will produce and develop the products, while Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will have the marketing authorisation rights and is responsible to register, import, and promote them in the region, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, are drugs that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss. GLP-1 also prevents gastric emptying and food intake actions. This helps to maximise nutrient absorption while limiting weight gain.

Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director at Biocon, highlighted that this partnership is a validation of their concerted focus on GLPs and peptides as future growth drivers.

Biocon is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.