Biocon Biologics' Insulin Facility Gets Eight Observations Post US FDA Inspections

Lack of written procedures for microbiological contamination control: There were no established or written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination in sterile drug products.

Inadequate validation of contamination prevention procedures: The facility's procedures for preventing contamination were found to lack proper validation, raising concerns about their effectiveness.

Quality control lapses: The responsibilities and procedures applicable to the quality control unit were not properly documented or fully followed.

Failure to review discrepancies: The facility did not review unexplained discrepancies, even in cases where batches had already been distributed.

Deficiencies in aseptic processing areas: The system for cleaning and disinfecting aseptic processing areas was found inadequate to maintain sterile conditions.

Inadequate production controls: The facility failed to establish written procedures for production and process controls to ensure that the drug products met the required identity, strength, purity, and quality standards.

Incomplete batch records: The batch production and control records lacked documentation of critical steps in manufacturing, processing, and packing.

Weak computer system controls: Appropriate controls over computer systems were not in place, allowing for unauthorised changes to master production and control records.