Biocon Biologics’ Bengaluru Facilities Get VAI Tag From US Drug Regulator

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued "voluntary action indicated" or VAI tag to the manufacturing facilities of Biocon Biologics Ltd. in Bengaluru, an exchange filing stated on Nov. 10.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of pharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd. According to the regulatory filing, the USFDA carried out inspection at the facilities between July 15 and July 26 earlier this year.

The American drug regulator's inspection was carried out to assess the current good manufacturing practices at the facilities, Biocon Biologics said in a statement. The checks were also related to the pre-licensing inspection, it added.

The scope of inspection included "six separate Biologics manufacturing units" comprising of four drug substance and two drug product manufacturing plants, along with five analytical quality control laboratories, four microbiology laboratories, and two warehouses, the company said in a statement.

Notably, the VAI classification of the USFDA means objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.