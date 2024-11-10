Biocon Biologics’ Bengaluru Facilities Get VAI Tag From US Drug Regulator
The USFDA checks were carried out between July 15 and July 26 across six separate manufacturing units, Biocon Biologics said.
The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued "voluntary action indicated" or VAI tag to the manufacturing facilities of Biocon Biologics Ltd. in Bengaluru, an exchange filing stated on Nov. 10.
Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of pharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd. According to the regulatory filing, the USFDA carried out inspection at the facilities between July 15 and July 26 earlier this year.
The American drug regulator's inspection was carried out to assess the current good manufacturing practices at the facilities, Biocon Biologics said in a statement. The checks were also related to the pre-licensing inspection, it added.
The scope of inspection included "six separate Biologics manufacturing units" comprising of four drug substance and two drug product manufacturing plants, along with five analytical quality control laboratories, four microbiology laboratories, and two warehouses, the company said in a statement.
Notably, the VAI classification of the USFDA means objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.
Commenting on the VAI tag by the USFDA, a Biocon Biologics spokesperson said the company "remains committed to global standards of quality and compliance.”
On Friday, shares of Biocon, the listed parent entity, closed 2.1% lower at Rs 321.25 apiece on the BSE, compared to a decline of 0.07% in the benchmark Sensex.
The company's stock is up 28% on a year-to-date basis, and has advanced by 41.2% over the past 12 months.
Among the 19 analysts tracking Biocon, eight have a 'buy' rating on the company's stock, three suggest a 'hold', and seven recommend 'sell', as per news agency Bloomberg's data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 4.8%.