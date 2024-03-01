Billions Awarded In Indian Brothers' LA Real Estate Court Feud

As the trial was coming to a close, Haresh Jogani moved to disqualify the judge, accusing her of “racial animus” toward his lawyer and other misconduct. In a filing last week, Judge Susan Bryant-Deason denied doing anything improper and rejected the claim that she’s “biased or prejudiced for or against” any of the parties or lawyers in the case. She referred the motion to the court’s supervising judge, where it is pending.