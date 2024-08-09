Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Buys Luxury Mansion In South Mumbai For Rs 500 Crore
Earlier this year, Yohan Poonawalla made headlines after acquiring Queen Elizabeth II's bespoke 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB.
Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla and his wife, Michelle Poonawalla, have bought a 30,000-square-foot mansion in south Mumbai's posh Cuffe Parade locality. The couple has reportedly paid over Rs 500 crore to acquire the property, which they wish to use as their second home, according to a report by NDTV India.
The exact amount paid for the new property, however, remains unknown. The redesign and transformation of the new mansion will be executed by MYP Design Studio, led by Michelle Poonawalla, according to reports. The firm is renowned for its work on high-end luxury projects, with a portfolio that spans prestigious properties in Mumbai, Pune and Alibag.
Son of Zavaray Poonawalla, the co-founder of the Serum Institute of India, Yohan Poonawalla is the chairperson of Poonawalla Engineering Group and the director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding.
He is also a shareholder in the family-run Serum Institute of India, headed by Adar Poonawalla. Yohan Poonawalla heads the financial and property portfolio of the Poonawalla Group and has wide investments in the commercial sector.
According to Yohan Poonawalla's official website, he has diversified and grown the engineering arm. Michelle Poonawalla is the managing director of Poonawalla Engineering Co.
Earlier this year, Yohan Poonawalla made headlines after acquiring Queen Elizabeth II's bespoke 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB. According to a Times of India report, the tycoon purchased the highly customised vehicle in a private transaction for £224,850 or about Rs 2.25 crore, bypassing the auction process typically handled by Bramley's Auctioneers.