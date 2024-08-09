Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Buys Luxury Mansion In South Mumbai For Rs 500 Crore

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla and his wife, Michelle Poonawalla, have bought a 30,000-square-foot mansion in south Mumbai's posh Cuffe Parade locality. The couple has reportedly paid over Rs 500 crore to acquire the property, which they wish to use as their second home, according to a report by NDTV India.

The exact amount paid for the new property, however, remains unknown. The redesign and transformation of the new mansion will be executed by MYP Design Studio, led by Michelle Poonawalla, according to reports. The firm is renowned for its work on high-end luxury projects, with a portfolio that spans prestigious properties in Mumbai, Pune and Alibag.

Son of Zavaray Poonawalla, the co-founder of the Serum Institute of India, Yohan Poonawalla is the chairperson of Poonawalla Engineering Group and the director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding.