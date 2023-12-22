Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Bets On Young Wealth To Hit Profit Sooner

The company launched its digital wealth management product, Paytm Money, around 2018. Its mutual fund business has done moderately well since, but the firm wants to double down on the business, layering it with artificial intelligence, as India’s middle class increasingly go online to invest in capital markets. Insurance is another fertile field given a lower penetration in India, Sharma said. The total addressable market for financial services could cover 250 million of India’s 1.4 billion people in the near term, he added.