Billion-Dollar Darling To Breakdown: The Rise, Peak And Collapse Of Byju’s — All You Need To Know

Byju’s, once celebrated as India’s premier edtech success story, has spent the past few years entangled in a deepening legal and financial crisis. As its insolvency resolution process is heading towards a decisive phase, here’s a look at the meteoric rise and fall of Byju’s.

Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran, Byju’s rolled out its learning app in 2015, offering content for students from kindergarten to class 12. The company quickly rose to prominence. By 2018, it had amassed 15 million subscribers, and by 2019, it had become India’s first edtech unicorn, valued at over $1 billion. In no time, Byju’s became the darling of India’s start-up ecosystem, earning widespread attention for its innovative approach to learning.

The company expanded rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as students turned to online classes during nationwide lockdowns.