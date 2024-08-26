Bikaji Looks To Complete Frozen Food Portfolio With Ariba Foods Acquisition

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.'s acquisition of Ariba Foods Pvt. serves two primary objectives; adding new product categories and strengthening distribution capabilities, according to Rishabh Jain, chief financial officer of BFIL.

The namkeen maker announced the acquisition of a 55% stake in Ariba Foods Pvt. for Rs 60.5 crore last week, marking a significant expansion into the frozen food sector.

Ariba Foods' established market presence and its focus on frozen snacks align well with BFIL’s growth plans, Jain said.

Based out of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Ariba Foods is renowned for its diverse range of frozen snacks and sweets. This acquisition will see the company become a subsidiary of BFIL, with plans to integrate Ariba’s existing infrastructure into BFIL's operations.