Bikaji Foods Doesn't Plan To Hike Any Price Further: COO Manoj Verma

Bikaji Foods International Ltd., which has taken a 3.5–4% price hike in the last three quarters, does not plan to hike any price further, according to Chief Operating Officer Manoj Verma.

Verma comments come as Malaysian crude palm oil has rebounded sharply after falling by about 30% from its peak. Malaysian crude palm oil rose 16% since its low in May 2025, reversing the steady correction from December 2024.

"We expect palm oil prices to stabilise hereon," he told NDTV Profit. "Going forward, we do not see much increase in the cost of palm oil. They are pretty much stable and, in fact, lower than what was the worst," he added.

Verma expects that post this festive season, there will be some improvements in the prices. "The palm oil prices were worst at Q3 last year and we as an industry are prepared for the worst," he highlighted.

India's imports of edible oil fell 16% to 15.48 lakh tonnes in July, mainly due to a fall in shipments of palm oil, both refined and crude, according to industry body SEA.

On July 23, the company announced a joint venture cum shareholders’ agreement with Nepal’s Chaudhary Group. The partnership to focus on manufacturing, trading and marketing Bikaji’s portfolio categories — bhujia, namkeen, papad, packaged sweets and snacks in Nepal.