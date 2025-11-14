BigBasket's Traditional Leaf Plates Initiative Divides Internet: 'They Commercialised Pattals'
While this was initially a sustainability experiment, these leaf plates now contribute over 25% of BigBasket’s sales in the disposable tableware segment.
Online grocery delivery platform BigBasket has generated a buzz on social media for its leaf plates. The leaf plates, a sustainability initiative that started as an experiment, has now become one of the most sought-after products on the quick commerce platform, according to Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of BigBasket.
In a post on X, Menon explained the idea took shape when the team realised most disposable plates in the market were either plastic-coated or prone to fungus.
“We could either sell what’s common or create something better. So, we joined hands with the tribal communities of Odisha to source Siali leaves... strong, compostable and grown in abundance. Then ran some R&D to make them even tougher and more antibacterial,” he said.
According to Menon, while this was initially a sustainability experiment, these leaf plates now contribute over 25% of BigBasket’s sales in the disposable tableware segment.
“More than that, it means less plastic in landfills, more dignity in rural livelihoods & higher food safety on our table. This is how much innovation really happens. You look at the standard & think… are we sure we can't do this better,” Menon concluded his post.
Menon’s X post has fetched mixed reactions from people. While some praised the move, many pointed out that the high costs of these plates make them inaccessible and push people to rely on alternatives.
“A great example of how we can promote sustainability….Hari Menon, which also offers dignity of life to people who are dependent on nature for their livelihoods,” Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
A great example how we can promote sustainability @harimenon_bb, which also offers dignity of life to people who are dependent on nature for their livelihoods. https://t.co/UZOKWmNqEm— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 13, 2025
“I really like these leaf plates, but their high cost is a deterrent for many. Paper and other disposable alternatives are much more affordable,” a user commented, urging the company to bring down the cost of the plates.
A user pointed out that Siali leaves plates were the “default” during the 1990s. “Then came the era of saving trees, using plastic, these went away..... and now again save the environment, use sustainable not plastic…,” the user said.
these plates were default during the 1980-1996... then came the era of save trees, use plastics, these went away..... and now again save the environment, use sustainable not plastic........ i always really loved these, previously these where not even sewed, they used the sticksâ¦— Rajesh Sanyal (@sanyalrajesh) November 13, 2025
According to a screenshot shared by a user of Big Basket app, the leaf plates sell for Rs 15-16 each in packs of 10. “One can get a stainless-steel plate for Rs 100. If single-use one costs Rs 15, it doesn't make economic sense. Hence, people will go for cheaper plastic only,” one of the users reacted.
I really like these leaf plates, but their high cost is a deterrent for many. Paper and other disposable alternatives are much more affordable. Please use your innovation to bring down the price so that people use it at a scale pic.twitter.com/1mHjUq1o2M— Adarsh (@adarshonx) November 12, 2025
“Babe, wake up, they commercialised pattals,” a user joked, referring to the traditional name of these plates, which are popular in north Indian states.
Many, however, lauded Big Basket, calling it a win-win for people and the planet.