BigBasket's Traditional Leaf Plates Initiative Divides Internet: 'They Commercialised Pattals'

Online grocery delivery platform BigBasket has generated a buzz on social media for its leaf plates. The leaf plates, a sustainability initiative that started as an experiment, has now become one of the most sought-after products on the quick commerce platform, according to Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of BigBasket.

In a post on X, Menon explained the idea took shape when the team realised most disposable plates in the market were either plastic-coated or prone to fungus.

“We could either sell what’s common or create something better. So, we joined hands with the tribal communities of Odisha to source Siali leaves... strong, compostable and grown in abundance. Then ran some R&D to make them even tougher and more antibacterial,” he said.

According to Menon, while this was initially a sustainability experiment, these leaf plates now contribute over 25% of BigBasket’s sales in the disposable tableware segment.

“More than that, it means less plastic in landfills, more dignity in rural livelihoods & higher food safety on our table. This is how much innovation really happens. You look at the standard & think… are we sure we can't do this better,” Menon concluded his post.

Menon’s X post has fetched mixed reactions from people. While some praised the move, many pointed out that the high costs of these plates make them inaccessible and push people to rely on alternatives.

“A great example of how we can promote sustainability….Hari Menon, which also offers dignity of life to people who are dependent on nature for their livelihoods,” Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.