BigBasket CEO Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Sales Figures: 25K+ Ganesha Idols, Over 1.3 Lakh Bananas Sold And More
BigBasket CEO Hari Menon revealed record-breaking Ganesh Chaturthi sales, with soaring demand for idols, flowers, bananas and festive essentials.
BigBasket has reported a significant surge in festive sales during Ganesh Chaturthi this year, with demand spanning from idols to flowers. Co-founder and chief executive Hari Menon shared the highlights in a post on X, underlining the scale of operations the quick commerce platform managed during the festive day on Aug. 27.
Menon said that the company sold more than 25,000 Ganesh idols, a figure he noted was still "and counting" as celebrations continued. In addition to idols, customers turned to the platform for an array of traditional items used during the festival. "DIY kits, patkas, pagdis, modak moulds flying off the shelves," Menon wrote, emphasising the variety of products that were in demand.
Bananas, an essential item in many Ganesh Chaturthi rituals, also featured prominently in BigBasket’s deliveries. The company fulfilled over 1.3 lakh banana orders during the period. Menon added that flowers, central to festive offerings, saw unprecedented sales. "20+ types of flowers live, including hibiscus for Bappa in Mumbai and Pune," he said, adding that flowers and decorative torans worth Rs 1 crore were sold through the platform.
One of the standout metrics Menon pointed to was the growth trajectory of this category. "Recording 300% growth from last year in this category," he wrote, reflecting both the rising consumer trust in online platforms for traditional purchases and BigBasket’s expanding footprint in seasonal retail.
Acknowledging the effort behind the scenes, Menon credited the company's workforce for ensuring that such large-scale operations were delivered smoothly. "Big kudos to our teams for making this kind of scale feel seamless," he stated. The co-founder of the online grocery delivery platform also expressed gratitude to customers, saying, "And big thanks to our customers for letting us be a small part of their big celebrations!"
Ganesh Chaturthi on @bigbasket_com this year:— Hari Menon (@harimenon_bb) August 27, 2025
- â 25K+ Ganesha idols sold (and counting)
- â DIY kits, patkas, pagdis, modak moulds flying off the shelves
-â â Over 1.3 Lakh banana orders delivered
- â 20+ types of flowers live including hibiscus for Bappa in Mumbai & Pune
-â¦
Ahead of the festival, BigBasket rolled out a unique marketing strategy, promising to deliver all Ganesh Chaturthi essentials — from idols and flowers to fruits and puja items — within just 10 minutes. The quick-delivery assurance not only catered to last-minute shoppers but also positioned the platform as a go-to destination for festive preparations.
The figures shared by Menon highlight how online grocery and retail platforms are emerging as key players in India’s festive economy. This growing emphasis on speed and convenience reflects a big shift in consumer behaviour.