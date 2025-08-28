BigBasket CEO Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Sales Figures: 25K+ Ganesha Idols, Over 1.3 Lakh Bananas Sold And More

BigBasket has reported a significant surge in festive sales during Ganesh Chaturthi this year, with demand spanning from idols to flowers. Co-founder and chief executive Hari Menon shared the highlights in a post on X, underlining the scale of operations the quick commerce platform managed during the festive day on Aug. 27.

Menon said that the company sold more than 25,000 Ganesh idols, a figure he noted was still "and counting" as celebrations continued. In addition to idols, customers turned to the platform for an array of traditional items used during the festival. "DIY kits, patkas, pagdis, modak moulds flying off the shelves," Menon wrote, emphasising the variety of products that were in demand.

Bananas, an essential item in many Ganesh Chaturthi rituals, also featured prominently in BigBasket’s deliveries. The company fulfilled over 1.3 lakh banana orders during the period. Menon added that flowers, central to festive offerings, saw unprecedented sales. "20+ types of flowers live, including hibiscus for Bappa in Mumbai and Pune," he said, adding that flowers and decorative torans worth Rs 1 crore were sold through the platform.

One of the standout metrics Menon pointed to was the growth trajectory of this category. "Recording 300% growth from last year in this category," he wrote, reflecting both the rising consumer trust in online platforms for traditional purchases and BigBasket’s expanding footprint in seasonal retail.