Big Cheques Are Back, So Are Unicorns But Caution Rules VC Funding Ecosystem

Come September, one more company—Rapido—entered the unicorn club in 2024. It’s the fourth such company to become a startup with a $1 billion valuation this year—after Perfios, Krutrim AI and Porter. As many as 33 companies entered the 'soonicorn' club in the first half of this year too. Yet, the overall sentiment in the venture capitalist ecosystem is that of caution and wariness, as startup funding winter continues to freeze la...