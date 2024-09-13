NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBig Cheques Are Back, So Are Unicorns But Caution Rules VC Funding Ecosystem
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Cheques Are Back, So Are Unicorns But Caution Rules VC Funding Ecosystem

The rise in debt deals is a clear indicator that startup funding winter is still on.

13 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Now that VCs chase high-quality businesses, fewer early-stage startups are making the cut.(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Now that VCs chase high-quality businesses, fewer early-stage startups are making the cut.(Source: Freepik)
Come September, one more company—Rapido—entered the unicorn club in 2024. It’s the fourth such company to become a startup with a $1 billion valuation this year—after Perfios, Krutrim AI and Porter. As many as 33 companies entered the 'soonicorn' club in the first half of this year too. Yet, the overall sentiment in the venture capitalist ecosystem is that of caution and wariness, as startup funding winter continues to freeze la...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT