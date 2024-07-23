Bhutan's King And Prime Minister Visit Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy Site
The visit included mention of future collaborations between Adani Green Energy and the government of Bhutan.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has expressed gratitude to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani Green Energy's 30-gigawatt renewable energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port in Gujarat. The visit included mention of future collaborations between Adani Green Energy Ltd. and the government of Bhutan.
"Deeply inspired by Bhutan’s vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives," Adani said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "We're excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future."
Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 0.29% higher at Rs 1,715 .25 apiece on Tuesday, as compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
