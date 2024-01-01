ADVERTISEMENT
BHEL Wins Rs 19,000 Crore Bid For Talabira Power Plant
BHEL pipped a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to win the contract.
NLC India Ltd. awarded the contract for the Talabira Power Plant in Odisha worth Rs 19,000 crore to Bharat Heavy Engineering Ltd., according to people in the know.
BHEL pipped a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to win the contract, the people mentioned above told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
The Talabira project is an 800x3 MW ultra-super-critical power project. Coal to fuel the power plant will be sourced from the captive Talabira coal mines.
