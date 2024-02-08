BHEL Wins Order Worth Rs 5,500 Crore From Haryana Power Corp

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has received an order from the Haryana Power Generation Corp. for setting up an 1x800 megawatt ultra super critical expansion unit.

The Rs 5,500 crore project will be developed at Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant, Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, its exchange filing said on Thursday.

The company will supply equipment, which includes boiler, turbine, generator and other associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I (commercial and industrial), balance of plant packages, according to the filing.

The contract has to be executed within 57 months, it said.

Earlier, on Jan. 12, BHEL had received a Letter of Award for engineering, procurement, and construction package for the 3x800-MW NLC Talabira thermal power project from NLC India Ltd., Neyveli.

The thermal power project worth Rs 15,000 crore will be set up at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

Shares of BHEL closed 0.24% lower at Rs 230.90 apiece, as compared with a 1% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.