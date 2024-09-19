BHEL Pays Final Dividend Of Rs 55 Crore To Government For 2023-24

The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2023-24 amounted to over Rs 87 crore.
(Source: Company website)
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Wednesday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for 2023-24 to the government.
To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17%) held by the Government of India, was presented to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, a company statement said.
