BHEL Gets Rs 4,000-Crore Order From Adani Power For Thermal Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Adani Power Ltd. for setting up a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh.

The state-run power generation equipment manufacturer received a letter of award for the supply of boiler, turbine and generator, and supervision of erection and commissioning for 2x800 megawatt power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively. The order is expected to be completed in 35 months.

The Adani Raigarh Thermal Power Plant is an operating power station of at least 600 MW in Kirodimalnagar, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, with multiple units. It was acquired by the Adani Group in 2019, which now plans to expand capacity to 1,600 MW.