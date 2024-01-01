BHEL Clarifies On Rs 19,400-Crore Order Win, Says Bid Submission Doesn't Result In Win

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has clarified that it still has not bagged the order worth Rs 19,400 crore from NLC India Ltd.

The company had submitted a price bid for the mentioned NLC order, which is an "activity in the normal course of business", the company said in its exchange filing.

"Submission of bid does not result into automatic bagging of an order," it said.

According to media reports, NLC India awarded the contract for the Talabira Power Plant in Odisha worth Rs 19,400 crore to BHEL. It also said that BHEL was the only bidder in the last round for the three ultra supercritical units at Talabira.

The Talabira project consists of three 800-MW ultra supercritical power projects. Coal to fuel the power plant will be sourced from the captive Talabira coal mines.

The company has not been withholding any information which may have a bearing on the operation/performance, BHEL said.