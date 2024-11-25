Bharti Enterprises Unveils Digital Learning Platform TheTeacherApp

Bharti Airtel Foundation on Monday launched 'TheTeacherApp,' which is a platform aimed at empowering teachers, by providing them with high-quality, engaging content that can be used to learn how to prepare and deliver a lesson in the classroom.

The mobile application includes courses, short videos, webinars, teaching kits, and all the relevant resources for teachers across all levels.

The platform aims to create a safe and welcoming space for teachers to learn, engage, and explore new skills, ideas, and content. It seeks to empower teachers and school leaders to adopt a holistic approach to education, providing resources to support their journey toward achieving school excellence.

By leveraging technology, the program aspires to empower India’s teaching community, enabling them to make a significant impact on millions of student beneficiaries. Additionally, it strives to ignite the nation’s imagination by celebrating and shining a light on the invaluable contributions of the teaching community.

As of now, the application has content for teachers teaching up to class 5, but it will keep getting updated dynamically as and when the digital content gets created and gets ready for upload.