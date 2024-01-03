Bharti Airtel's Net Subscriber Additions Fall 73% In October: TRAI

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s net subscriber additions dropped substantially in October, even as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. continues to gain, albeit at a slower pace.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed telecom company added only 3.52 lakh wireless subscribers in October, as compared with an addition of 13.2 lakh in September, which is nearly 73% lower.

Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh wireless subscribers in October, as against 34.75 lakh in the previous month.

The combined mobile connection additions fell nearly 48.4% from September to October-end to 8.31 lakh, according to TRAI data.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. maintained their losing streak.