Bharti Airtel To Allot 38.6 Lakh Equity Shares To Certain FCCB Holders

"This is in reference to the $1,000 million 1.50% convertible bonds due 2025 issued by the company vide offering circular dated Jan. 14, 2020, convertible into company's fully-paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each at any time on or after Feb. 27, 2020 and up to the close of business hours on Feb. 07, 2025, at the option of the FCCB holders," the company said in its filing.